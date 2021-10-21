1 Bn Jabs & COVID Horrors: How Modi Govt Claims Credit But Not Responsibility

Amidst the loud campaigns going on in the mainstream and social media to pat the ever-willing back of the Narendra Modi government on India having achieved 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations, examining the COVID-19 and post-COVID mismanagement of the government would be a fitting tribute to the millions of Indians who lost their lives, as also those who are trying to gather their lives and livelihoods.

This credit-giving and credit-taking is misplaced, ill-timed and wrongly targeted on several counts. The scientific community, the medical fraternity and the patient people of India, who despite being at the receiving end of the government’s apathy and insensitivity, managed to stay afloat and keep the country afloat, definitely deserve all the credit. Of the 217 countries vaccinating their populations, India stands at 127, having vaccinated 20.6% fully and 29.6% partially.