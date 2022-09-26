India’s Most-Wanted Man-Eater: Move Over Lions, Here’s an Encounter With ‘Avni’

(The following is an excerpt from a licensed hunter and Nawab Shafath Ali Khan's book Avni: Inside the Hunt for India's Deadliest Maneater's Chapter No. 4--Hunting Man-Eaters, published with permission from Bloomsbury India. The sub-headings are not a part of the original text, and have been added by The Quint.)

As usual, I had ten extra cartridges and the spare torch firmly positioned on my belt. Further, Kamal’s spotlight had also been pre-aligned to light up the kill as soon as the tigress drew near. Its reflector was shielded, as even a faint glimmer could give away our presence.

Now all that was required of Kamal was to quickly switch on the spotlight when I nudged him with my elbow. We had practised our individual responses earlier and were confident of orchestrating our movements if and when the man-eater decided to take the bait. We sat still and held our breath. At about 6.30 p.m., the winter sun was waning when a mongoose pair arrived at the scene.