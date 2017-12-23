Christmas Cheer: How This Brit Couple is Saving India’s Donkeys

(This story has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on Christmas day. It was first published on 23 December 2017.)
The Asswin Donkey Farm is hard to reach. There is no public transport to the location – Dhankot village in Gurugram – and for at least a kilometre, there isn’t even a proper road. But Jean Harrison, 76, and Bob Harrison, 74, manage to get there everyday in their old and rickety donkey ambulance.
It was then that she – already an animal rights worker back home – decided to return to India, “not ready to leave the animals like that,” and dedicate her life to the cause of these much-neglected animals. A year later, Jean moved to India with her husband, Robert (Bob), then a visa official in New Delhi.
In the 23 years that followed, Jean worked with several animal welfare organisations in India, eventually setting up her own charity – the Asswin Donkey Project.
Today, Bob and Jean start and end their day at this donkey sanatorium. Here, they take care of 18 dogs, seven horses, and 90 donkeys (in addition to one donkey who mysteriously appears at their farm everyday).
Jean and Bob’s journey is an interesting one.
Back when Jean was 19 and Bob was 17, the two met on a blind date. He was right out of school and trying to make it as a musician; she was free and riding high on the swagger she still carries today.
While Bob admittedly fell in love with Jean at first sight, his future wife wasn’t all that amazed. It was only later at a Christmas dance that the music somehow reminded Jean of that young bard she’d met. “Suddenly I was like, I wish I was dancing with him... and that was that!”
The couple got married soon after and have been by each other’s side for the last 50 years. So, when Jean said she wants to move to India, Bob was more than onboard with the plan.
“When we got here, I didn’t want to be one of those wives, you know, round the pool all day, drinking,” recounts Jean. “So, I asked Bob if he could find any organisation that works with animals.”
From 1994 till 2005, Jean moved about construction sites, brick kilns, and crowded bazaars finding and rescuing injured equines on a hired truck. She’d take these donkeys and horses to the People for Animals, Jeevashram, or other animal shelters, and pay for their food and care out of her (and Bob’s) pocket.
After a few years, the shelters that Jean relied on couldn’t take anymore animals or had to shut shop because of lack of funds. A time came when she had no alternative but to take these animals home.
When the dispute with the neighbours escalated, Jean approached the local municipal corporation for help. It was after the government intervened and granted land for the shelter in Dhankot that ‘Asswin Project’ came to be. Bob had retired from his job by then, and joined Jean full time.
“Everyone thinks I am the leader, but Jean is the boss,” says Bob. Jean doesn’t dispute the claim; in fact, she feels proud of it.
I teased her a bit by asking how many donkeys can she save. Unblinkingly the ‘bawse’ looked me in the eye and said, “I am never gonna give up. Once I start something I will see it all the way through. I do the best I can for all the animals I try to rescue and take care of.”
