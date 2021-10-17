What Made India Joke about Engineering?

In India, the scope of engineering isn’t restricted to that of an academic discipline or just a profession. Here the tag of an engineer has always been expected to play a significant role in fulfilling the social, economical, and political needs in the country. And so has been deemed valuable not just for the individual but also for the community.

The result of this has been a prominent cultural identity that the discipline has been able to acquire. However, due to the diverse and dynamic cultural landscape of the country, this identity of “an engineer” recognised by the dominant culture had undergone several revisions over time.

And the recently formed persona of it, which is working as a reservoir for comedic content is most unique, and also beyond the capacity of any other academic discipline to duplicate.