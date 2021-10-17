What Made India Joke about Engineering?

There is barely any famous Indian standup comedian who does not have 15 mins dedicated to engineers. And even after so much content being made, an engineering joke is still considered low-hanging fruit in the open-mic circles.
(Photo: The Quint)
In India, the scope of engineering isn’t restricted to that of an academic discipline or just a profession. Here the tag of an engineer has always been expected to play a significant role in fulfilling the social, economical, and political needs in the country. And so has been deemed valuable not just for the individual but also for the community.
The result of this has been a prominent cultural identity that the discipline has been able to acquire. However, due to the diverse and dynamic cultural landscape of the country, this identity of “an engineer” recognised by the dominant culture had undergone several revisions over time.
And the recently formed persona of it, which is working as a reservoir for comedic content is most unique, and also beyond the capacity of any other academic discipline to duplicate.
After independence, for the broken and stranded agrarian economy of India, Nehru envisioned scientific and technological emphasis to be the path towards becoming a developed and prosperous nation.
Cut to seventy-five years later, Indian engineers are running the world by holding key positions in the companies that make our day-to-day life possible in the digital world.
While discussing the problem of ‘brain drain’, we came to be producing the largest number of engineering graduates in the world each year. The tag of nation builders had soon shifted to become a lucrative profession and later a default higher studies option for the children of middle and upper-middle-class families.
During this period enrolment in engineering increased 13 times, with around 4 million students enrolled in different streams and academic years at a time.
After love stories of Raj-Simran, and Sans-Bahu loving audiences, the internet identified a thick audience base that was most active on the internet and possessed ample cultural capital for content extraction.
In the last decade, engineering got mined for thousands of jokes. The jokes went way beyond stereotypical templates as engineering lifestyle became the dominant theme underlining hundreds of viral comedy sketches on YouTube, and the web series count sharing the same theme is also in double digits now.
The phenomenon is very unique to India as jokes on engineering are rarely found in the material of foreign comedians.
It is not to say that academic-engineering-jokes are none existent in the country. But the point that needs recognition is that the content that takes reference from engineering is working for the whole young age Indian demographic, and not just for the close engineering group.
In a country that is so serious and repressive about academia, to create an atmosphere that allowed such lighthearted discourse to emerge around engineering, certain cultural and technological events had to coincide.
The preexisting superior perception about Engineering in Indian society, the positive effects of economic liberalisation; which resulted in the emergence of a huge middle class that could afford Engineering education, and the fast cheap-internet penetration; were some of the meta factors. Similar to these are also some factors that contradict the engineering leitmotif in the internet content space.
India has been producing one and a half million engineers every year for almost a decade now. But even though the engineering population appears to be huge, when compared to other degrees like arts and commerce the numbers fall short to impress.
The stats look surprising to many because if you go by the internet culture, it seems that the engineering audience is so huge that every other content (meme, reel, sketch, or series) has to be about them.
So why the niche 11 percent engineering students were catered constantly despite there being a significantly larger audience base available in the form of arts and commerce students?
In 2017-18, the average expenditure per annum on an engineering course is Rs 71,000 against Rs 11,000 and Rs 18,000 for arts and commerce respectively. That makes 80 percent of the total engineering students come from the top 20 percent well-off population.
The engineering student subculture made a significant chunk of the active internet user base in India before Jio. The tribe was the niche that was readily available to the content creators in the infant stage of internet penetration in India.
The tech-savvy, handy smartphone users in their hormonally driven exploring age with time and internet data at their disposal, made the best consumer of video content. And this already segmented audience was catered and capitalised on by creators for years to come.
Even though so much engineering content was being created, the reason that the comedic nuance in such content did not dry off, is the richness in the campus culture of engineering colleges throughout the country.
And as Henri Bergson observed in his essay ‘Laughter’, that “our laughter is always a laughter of a group”. According to him, even in those cases when we are effectively laughing alone, or perhaps at ourselves, we always presuppose an imagined audience or community. And so to see the depiction of experiences exclusively shared by such a large community become a source of enjoyment and ecstasy.
The four years of college that transform a child into an adult become the most cherished memories of one’s life, inducing emotionality. And the recognition of the engineering character underlines relatability.
These ingredients were exploited at their best by zooming in at every aspect of the engineering life, from preparation for the entrance test to hostel life, placements, post-engineering life, mess food, gender equation in engineering colleges, and whatnot.
Living in the modern world where especially during student life, your academic achievements become the proxy for your whole identity. They were enjoying a tag that had multitudes of associations on the cultural dashboard. They strongly identified with their expanded engineering identity.
In a country that has become hypersensitive about every distinct identity like religion, gender, or class, engineering provides an open playing field for comedians to exploit an identity that is personal, populous, complex, and carries a significant social grounding.
Engineering was just the flag bearer for the plethora of content that is being made catering to the student community. A quarter of our life that gets consumed being a student is composed of complex emotions, memories, and stories. Despite all the shortfalls in our education system, academia becoming a source for relatable stories and jokes projects a fun future ahead.
(Ashutosh Mimrot is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and currently working as a marketing analyst for a cafe chain. He blogs and does standup comedy to feed his heart.)
(This is a personal blog. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
