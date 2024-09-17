‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ | India’s Cultural Embrace for the Global South

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family)

One of the earliest proponents of global citizenship rooted in India’s philosophy and culture, this ancient Sanskrit phrase has come a long way from the pages of Maha Upanishads to the rostrum of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and to being celebrated at India’s recent G20 Summit.

Culture as an instrument of diplomacy is not new to India’s ability to advance its strategic partnerships. From time immemorial, cultural exchanges—whether through the gifting of jewels and artifacts, the sharing of poets and performers, or welcoming explorers from around the globe—have played a key role in strengthening international relations.