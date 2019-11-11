TN Seshan Told Me, ‘You Better Have Skin of Rhinoceros — Like Me’

Soon after I was appointed Election Commissioner in 2005, I availed of a visit to Chennai to call on Mr Seshan, living in retirement in his home in Chennai.

I have to preface this by saying that although I had never worked under him in the government, I had developed a surprisingly close relationship with him – notwithstanding the gap in seniority in service and age.

While I was conscious of his relative warmth for me, I was conscious, too, that he had evolved into a legend as Chief Election Commissioner, a figure larger than life, known for his caustic wit.

And so that morning in his home, as his ever gracious wife served us coffee with her own hands, I sat at the very edge of my chair, as I was ever won't to do in his presence.