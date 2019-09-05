Teachers’ Day: An Ode to Those Who Stayed Back In Turbulent Punjab

(This story was first published on 5 September, 2019. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark teachers' day.)

The Punjab Public School (PPS) in Nabha, is a great institution for reasons beyond its enviable infrastructure and stellar alumni such as Indian Army General Bikram Singh, or Hero MotoCorp Managing Director Pawan Munjal, or Wharton professor Jagmohan Singh Raju.

I was a student here for five years, beginning in August 1980. Most of the school’s success must be credited to its teachers, including founding headmaster JK Kate. One such teacher who must be given his due is KMP Menon; he taught economics.