Why 'Tabbar' Is the Best Indian Series of the Year

While magisterial works such as Silence of The Lambs and The Sixth Sense involve psychology in their plots, Tabbar is masterly in how it rubs circumstance against human psychology to birth the plot. Starring Supriya Pathak and Pavan Malhotra, and streaming on SonyLiv, Tabbar is hands down the best Indian series of the year.

The opening image of Tabbar is of a car in the city outskirts, a funeral pyre and a woman trying to commit suicide. A most apposite opening for five hours of a roller coaster ride as a family comes to terms with a new reality which threatens their sober middle class existence.

The theme of Tabbar is stated fast with least verboseness as the family awaits the visit of their elder son Happy, an IPS aspirant who studies in Delhi. Mom, dad and the two sons have just come together as family when we come to know that Happy has mistakenly brought along the bag of another man from the airport. Happy returns the bag to the man. But the inciting incident has already happened with the bag before it is returned. Soon an incident at gunpoint becomes a catalyst for the father (Pavan Malhotra), who decides to save his family from the circus of criminal law, at all costs and by insane acts.

When the plot of Tabbar enters a state of debate, a deep stench is exuding from the family’s workplace. The debate and the stench end at the same time as the family decide to stay on the wrong side of the law and dispose of the dead body. Thus starting a tale of hallucinations, panic and anxiety as the camerawork and the sound design work to make the audience walk through engaging mind spaces of incessantly dimming lights.