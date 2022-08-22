An Upbeat Song About Heartbreak? Yes, Please.

Meanwhile, the Kakkar siblings need no introduction. They have taken the music industry by a storm and spun some of the greatest songs into blockbuster performances. Catching the mood, vibe and imagination of the youth, their music is pulsing in every corner of the world and not just India.

Having mastered all the aspects of the art, the ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ singer, has since extended his prowess to production.

Tony Kakkar, alongside Anshul Garg found Desi Music Factory, a record label and production company, in 2015. The company has since gained a staggering number of 33.1 million subscribers on Youtube and 522k followers on Instagram.