Pakistan Meltdown Over Maryam Nawaz: It's Not the 'Dress', It's the Gender

“Oh God, what is wrong with this woman. Why is she dressed like a bride? That’s not how a 50-plus woman should dress up.”

“Oh look, she is stealing the bride’s thunder. Poor girl.”

I woke up to 'women-shouldn’t-dress-up-the-way-they-want-to-O-Clock' on Twitter. I was witnessing a Twitter meltdown in a country where the sitting Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was primarily chosen by the people (or we pretend he was chosen to maintain some semblance of democracy) based on his looks. I am not exaggerating. If it were possible for his supporters, they would have gotten plastic surgery to look like him.