Mother Teresa: Human Frailties and Godliness

(Mother Teresa had her human frailties but a life of prayer and service, and most importantly, an inherent Godliness catapulted her to the league of saints. A journalist remembers an unforgettable exchange 28 years ago. This article was originally published in 2016 and has been republished from The Quint’s archives to mark her birth anniversary.)

It was the February of 1990. I was a Kolkata-based senior correspondent of the now defunct but arguably the finest magazine of its time, The Illustrated Weekly of India. I had been asked to do a cover story on Mother Teresa and the order that she had founded, the Missionaries of Charity.

Two weeks of intensive research gave readers an in-depth look into the working of the order – how the Superior General was elected, the responsibilities of the six councillors who headed the congregation, and keeping in mind Mother’s frail health, who would succeed her in managing this worldwide organisation.

One of the priests who held regular prayer services at Mother House – the headquarters of the order – had kindly lent me a copy of the Constitution of the Missionaries of Charity, which he had helped to frame. Access to this would have been difficult in the normal course. This gave the readers and me an understanding of the rigorous training young women went through for eight-and-a-half years when they decided to give up the material world for a life of prayer and service. Special periods of renewal are arranged after ‘ten years of perpetual or spiritual vows’.