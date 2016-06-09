Remembering Iconic Artist MF Husain on His Death Anniversary 

I can’t call him a friend but he was a lovely acquaintance. We had quite a few long chats – some during my shoots, some just about catching up with him.

For a man almost 65 years my senior, it was fascinating to keep up with what was his latest work. He was unstoppable and in his mind, perhaps, he was Puer Aerternus.

He called me up once to talk about his latest series on the Islamic Civilisation which was to be a part of the launch of the Museum of Islamic Art, Doha. He was 93 then, but it was adorable how he described the architect of this museum – the legendary IM Pei – as a very old and brilliant man, who, incidentally was also a nonagenarian, two years younger to Husain.