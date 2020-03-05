‘I am a Muslim and I Play Holi Too. Festivals Are Beyond Religion’

This ‘Holi’ reminds me of an anecdote where a person reminisces about his school days. He nostalgically recalls his Hindi teacher Shukla ji, and his assignments asking students to write essays on upcoming festivals. In general, students used to begin the festival-specific essay with a prefatory line — “there are many national and cultural festivals but ‘this specific festival’ is very important and famous in India”.

One day, Shukla ji asked them to write an essay on Holi, instructing them clearly: “Everybody should write the essay themselves without cheating from kunji (guide).” Nevertheless, one kid went back home, picked up the guide, and copied the entire essay — shrugging off his teacher’s advice. Next day, Shukla ji asked him to read the essay aloud. He began reading the essay with full confidence: “Holi is a major festival of Hindus and it is celebrated in the month of Phalgun.” Shukla ji immediately told him to stop, and coming to his desk, enquired if he had copied this essay from a guide. When the student lied, Shukla ji slapped him across the face and told him: “Had you accepted your fault of cheating, I might have spared you today. But you deserved my slap as you falsely claimed that you wrote these lines yourself!”