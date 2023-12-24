Farewell Ahmad Salim, the Contrary Traveller

Little did I know while working on a centenary piece on the great Pakistani poet Shaikh Ayaz for this newspaper, that the great Punjabi poet, historian, compiler and archivist Ahmad Salim, who had brought Ayaz to a Punjabi audience decades ago, would join the latter in eternity in the wee hours of 11 December at the age of 78 last week in Islamabad.

Salim – with whom I had an academic and personal association of over two decades – was the name of not a personality, but an era within which the drowning, emerging society of his memories, the change in the changing currents of history and geographical lines can be seen everywhere. It is necessary to peep into the window of the past where this genius was born in order to understand his art and ideas. The sorrows scattered in his poetry can be easily searched in the memories, streets and quarters of his childhood, within lost relations. The twists and turns of his life were the same as the trails of his village. Where the blooming mustard flowers too showed off their beauty and in a few places some thorn or stone on the way, gave a clue to his sorrows and pain.