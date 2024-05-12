Do Aur Do Pyaar: How a Death Rekindles Romance

Do aur Do Pyaar begins with a striking yet unsettling quote about the traditional Indian mindset by Groucho Marx - “Marriage is a wonderful institution, but who wants to live in an institution?”

In a country where the idea of dreams, freedom, prosperity, death, company and many other adjectives are inexplicably linked to the institution of marriage, Do aur Do Pyaar is indeed a fresh take on the institution from a raw and an upper-class point of view.

As I sat in the theatre to watch the movie with a big box of popcorn and drinks, I had to squirm my eyes at first to adapt to the low brightness of the movie. It was the exact brightness that we all wished to have on our phones when we were in our doom-scrolling mode dead in the night. The director seems to have gone for a ‘Gehraaiyan' like approach with an overall blue tint to the entirety of the movie.