Watch: PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 5,400-Crore 'Yashobhoomi' Convention Centre

The prime minister further said that the Centre will provide loans upto Rs 3 lakh without any bank guarantee under the Vishwakarma scheme.

"Under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, the government will provide up to Rs 3 lakhs loan without any (bank) guarantee. It has also been ensured that the interest rate is also very low. Govt has decided that Rs 1 lakh loan will be given in the beginning and when it is repaid, govt will provide additional Rs 2 lakhs loan to the Vishwakarma partners," he said.