Explained|What Happens if Key Abortion Law is Overturned in US?

The possibility that a nationwide choice to exercise the right to abortion can be eliminated after 50 years has dismayed pro-choice activists.
In the United States, thousands of protestors are rallying across the country demanding abortion rights to be protected, after the leak on 3 May of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade judgment of 1973 which made abortion a constitutional right in the United States of America.
While millions of women stare at their fate of losing their constitutional rights to abortion, there are some, including Republicans, who support the overturning of the judgment.
The US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 Roe vs Wade judgment was scooped by Politico which reported that the first draft of the court’s majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was supported by other conservative justices on the 9-member bench.
The Supreme Court of the US is made up of nine justices who serve on the bench for life.
President Donald Trump appointed three justices during his presidency which changed the political leaning of the court. According to the leaked report, five of the nine judges will reportedly vote to overturn abortion rights.
Abortion will not immediately become illegal across the nation. Instead, it would be up to each state to decide how much access women living there would have to have abortions.
At least 13 states in the US will enforce a ban on abortion since trigger laws are in place.
Another thirteen will move quickly to ban or severely restrict abortions, according to the Guttmacher institute of a pro-choice group.
This will result in millions of women living within states without access to abortion rights while those wanting to exercise their abortion rights will have to travel across states to find a clinic.
On 5 May, commenting on the leaked opinion draft, US Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republican leaders are ‘weaponising use of the law against women’.
She said, "Those Republican leaders are trying to weaponise the use of the law against women. Well, we say how dare they? How dare they tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her own body?"
