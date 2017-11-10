Do You Know What the Lyrics of Vande Mataram Mean?

I remember learning the lyrics of Vande Mataram, for the first time, when I was in the fifth standard. I went to a cassette shop with my father and bought Lata Mangeshkar’s Vande Mataram tape. The cover of the tape had the lyrics on it. My friend and I learned the entire song and sang it for Independence Day celebrations at school. At that time, I knew that the song, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and composed by Rabindranath Tagore, was an ode to our country. However, little did I know what each and every Sanskrit word in the song meant.

As they say, better later than never. Therefore, I made an attempt to understand what the song means, a good 17 years later, and I’d like to thank BJP leader Navin Kumar Singh for motivating me, this time. Wondering how? Click the link below.

