Javed Akhtar’s ‘Naya Hukm-Nama’: On Democracy, Dissent & Diversity

Urdunama is back with its video series. And Javed Akhtar’s Naya Hukm-nama or ‘The New Ordinance’ felt like the perfect nazm to get the ball rolling.

This nazm is about everything that the new India needs to look at, closely. From democracy, dissent, to diversity, the poet indeed puts forth a vital question: ‘Why do we need these three Ds? And, what happens if we are denied those?’

Watch the video, and if you are interested in learning new Urdu words and their contexts, references, and usage in Urdu poetry, you can also check out our award-winning podcast series, ‘Urdunama’.