Train Ticket Examiner Suspended After Allegedly Harassing Woman Passenger

A train ticket examiner in Karnataka's Bengaluru was suspended from his job after a video of him allegedly harassing a woman passenger went viral on Twitter. The incident took place at KR Puram Railway Station in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

The passenger had got off the Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Humsafar Express at KR Puram Station and was allegedly approached by the TTE, Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector V Santosh. In the video that was recorded by co-passengers and people gathered on the platform, the passenger is seen asking the TTE to stop touching her and pulling her.

People gathered around are heard saying, "She is alone and he is touching her inappropriately" and attempting to restrain the TTE, alleging that the TTE is under the influence of alcohol.

Southwestern Railways stated that Santosh had been suspended from his position and that they would "take any further necessary action".

Watch the video for the full story.