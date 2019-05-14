This Ramzan, Try These Vegetarian Snacks In Purani Dilli

Yes, you read that right! Vegetarian delicacies.

Having kebabs and biryani during the holy month is just too cliché. But old Delhi has so much more to offer if you are ready to go beyond the beaten culinary path.

So The Quint’s Zijah Sherwani, a true-blue old Delhi girl, took her colleague Yagya Sachdev out on an exclusively vegetarian Ramzan food trail.

As they explored the galis of old Delhi for vegetarian delicacies, some myths around Ramzan were also busted. Like these, for example: