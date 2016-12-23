This Chocolate Lava Muffin Recipe Is Perfect For Christmas
Brilliant for a last minute sweet fix.
Tarika Singh
Videos
Updated:
A great Christmas treat. | (Photo: The Quint)
(This story has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on Christmas day. It was first published on 23 December 2016.)
Here’s an easy, delicious recipe for that perfect Christmas dessert.
Ingredients
140 gms all-purpose flour 25 gms unsweetened cocoa powder 1/4 tsp instant coffee powder 1 tsp baking powder 40 gms flavourless oil (like canola or sunflower oil) 80 gms caster sugar 125 gms milk 1 tsp vanilla extract 6 pieces of 45% dark chocolate; roughly chopped to 18 gms each
Procedure
Pre-heat the oven to 180 degrees.
In a large bowl, sift together the all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, coffee powder and baking powder. Set aside.
All-purpose flour, cocoa powder and baking powder. (Photo: The Quint)
In a separate bowl, whisk together the oil, sugar, milk and vanilla extract.
Add all the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and gently mix together with a whisk.
Make sure the batter is not over mixed. (Photo: The Quint)
Line a 6-cavity muffin pan with muffin liners.
Carefully put the batter in the muffin liner. (Photo: The Quint)
Use a 2-inch ice cream scoop to put one scoop in the muffin liner. Take the piece of chocolate and press it down into the batter that has been scooped into the liner and press it down firmly. Scoop some more muffin batter over the piece of chocolate, ensuring that the piece of chocolate is completely covered. Repeat for remaining five muffin cavities.
Use 45% dark chocolate. (Photo: The Quint)
Bake in the pre-heated oven for 18 to 20 minutes.
Let the muffins cool. (Photo: The Quint)
Cool muffins on a wire rack; dust with icing sugar and serve.