This Man Has Turned His Home Into a Museum for Mohd Rafi

There’s an unmissable excitement in Arun Gautam’s voice, almost like a child who wants the world to see his latest toy. He’s perhaps singer Mohd Rafi’s biggest fan.

As he ushers us into the two-room museum on his terrace in Delhi’s Patel Nagar, we are transported into a different era. It’s almost like a time machine, the ‘Rafi’ museum.

It’s not a culmination but a work in progress, a die-hard love for the legendary singer that has blossomed over the last five decades.