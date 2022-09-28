This Man Has Turned His Home Into a Museum for Mohd Rafi

Delhi's Arun Gautam has turned his home into a museum for singer Mohd Rafi.
There’s an unmissable excitement in Arun Gautam’s voice, almost like a child who wants the world to see his latest toy. He’s perhaps singer Mohd Rafi’s biggest fan.
As he ushers us into the two-room museum on his terrace in Delhi’s Patel Nagar, we are transported into a different era. It’s almost like a time machine, the ‘Rafi’ museum.
It’s not a culmination but a work in progress, a die-hard love for the legendary singer that has blossomed over the last five decades.
Arun Gautam at the Rafi museum in his house.
Rare photos, film posters, memorabilia, the government officer has built up a rare collection of all things ‘Rafi’. His most priceless collection is Rafi’s personal tie and the visiting cards that was given to him by the late singer’s family. From Rafi’s first song to the last, all his records can be found at this museum.
Rafi Gautam with his record collection.
Just like the legendary singer, ‘Rafi’ Arun Gautam has built a fan following of his own. Almost 60 thousand people follow his YouTube channel that is dedicated to Mohd Rafi. The channel has got almost 18 million views. It has become a platform for playing Rafi’s songs, for telling his stories, and for reliving his life.
