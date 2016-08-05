The Day Clouds Saved Kokura & America Bombed Nagasaki Instead

Little Boy & Fat Man: Tragedy Like Never Before

On 6 August 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 bomber Super-fortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan. (Nearly 80,000 people are believed to have been killed immediately, with possibly another 60,000 survivors dying of injuries and radiation exposure by 1950.)

Three days later, the United States exploded a nuclear device over Nagasaki.

Six days after that, Imperial Japan surrendered.