We Recite Gulzar’s ‘Tere Utare Hue Din,’ a Poem on Life & Longing

Gulzar Sahab – a name that is synonymous with depth and metaphors in poetry. Gulzar Sahab is able to impeccably weave common life into the core of his poetry, in such a way that it appeals to almost everyone across the spectrum. Complex meanings are relayed through simple language. Common objects like a diary, pen, bistar, and kiwaad are beautifully woven into verses.

Gulzar Sahab brings layers and nuance to the songs of Hindi cinema when mainstream songs work on little more than simple rhyming. While the traditional poetry relied too much on heavy words, his writing is approachable and carries a deeper sense.

Watch the video above for the recital of tere utare hue din.