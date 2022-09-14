Video | What Is 'The Belly and Brain Diet' That Helps Taapsee Pannu Stay Fit?

'Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet' is celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal's new book.
(Photo: FIT)
Can fixing your gut health help you lose weight, get fitter, and improve your mood?
What does the colony of tiny microbes in your gut have to do with achieving your fitness goals?
"A lot," says nutritionist and celebrity lifestyle coach Munmun Ganeriwal.
In her new book, Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet, Munmun delves deep into the link between one's gut health and overall health.
Speaking about 'The Belly and Brain Diet' (TBBD), Munmun says it is not just a 'diet', but a lifestyle.
"So, the belly and brain diet is a very holistic approach, a lifestyle approach which has four pillars," she explains.
"So, using these four pillars, you kind of restore your microbiome – the community of microbes within you – to such a stage where you start receiving the good health rewards," she adds.
If Munmun is the artist, Taapsee is, in a way, the art. She is a living testimony of the TBBD lifestyle and how fixing your gut health can help you get fit sustainably.
Taapsee has been working with Munmun for years now. "My diet plan and everything that she tells me revolves around the gut," she says.
Speaking about the drastic changes that she's made to her food habits, Taapse says, "It used to be a very two-meals-a-day kind of plan for me before I met Munmun. That changed."
She says she now eats more meals a day in shorter intervals but keeps her portions small.
Speaking of Munmun's new book, Taapsee says, "I think first of all, unlike the difficult diet plans and their books, this book is probably a very easy read. Now you can listen to it also, which you will understand easily."
"Then, to follow what is written is even easier," she adds.
