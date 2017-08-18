20 Questions With Hockey Stars P Sreejesh & Rupinder Pal Singh

(Photo: The Quint)
(This video is being published from The Quint's archives after these two stars of Indian hockey helped the team win a historic bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics)
Indian hockey’s two biggest stars PR Sreejesh and Rupinder Pal Singh have been forced to the sidelines with injuries they sustained earlier this summer.
The 341 International caps between the two is experience the Indian team is missing right now but the good news is they had time for The Quint between all their rehab sessions in New Delhi.
Time, we used for a session of candid confessions!
(Shot by Shiv Kumar Maurya. Edited by Prashant Chauhan)
Published: 18 Aug 2017,07:19 PM IST