26 Years Later, Son Convinces Mother to Take On Alleged Rapists

“Why did you leave me? Why did you give me away?” – these were the very questions that echoed in a nondescript Lucknow home, when Rakesh (name changed) met the woman who birthed him, for the first time in 2007.

Aged 11, the school dropout couldn’t stop crying, when the foster couple under whose care he was raised, told him they were not his real parents. But while he was reunited with his biological mother, Rakesh still didn’t know who his father was.