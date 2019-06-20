Meet Tasmida,  the First Rohingya Refugee Girl to Enter College 

Twenty-two-year-old Tasmida is a Rohingya Muslim who has been displaced twice – once from Mayanmar and once from Bangladesh. Her family fled Myanmar in 2005 when she was only six years old. In a year’s time, they finally settled in Bangladesh, where Tasmida was enrolled in school.

However, in 2012, as situation of Rohingya Muslims worsened in Myanmar, many flocked to country, making the Bangladesh government take action against those living ‘illegally’ in the country. Tasmida’s family was forced to move once more.

Tasmida is one among the 40,000 Rohingya Muslims who are now living as refugees in India. She will be the first Rohingya girl from her community to enter college.