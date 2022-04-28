'Security Risk' of PG Wodehouse: Why Gautam Navlakha (or You) May Not Read It

This video is a satire and not meant to insult any religious belief or faith.
Mekhala Saran
Videos
Updated:

In this heated conversation between two friends we attempt to get to the bottom of this Wodehouse plot.

|

Photo: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this heated conversation between two friends we attempt to get to the bottom of this Wodehouse plot.</p></div>

Script: Mekhala Saran

Actors: Sadhika Tiwari and Mekhala Saran

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Cameraperson: Athar Rather and Shiv Kumar Maurya

Senior Editors: Rohit Khanna and Vakasha Sachdev

Shoot and Production Inputs: Athar Rather and Zijah Sherwani

When the Bombay High Court got wind of Taloja jail authorities’ refusal to give a PG Wodehouse book to Bhima Koregaon-accused Gauam Navlakha, citing a "security risk,” they found it "comical."

"Is this true? Wodehouse is considered as a security threat? This is really comical. Wodehouse was a source of inspiration for Marathi writer and humourist L Deshpande."
Justice SB Shukre, Bombay High Court 

But really, what must have compelled the Taloja jail authorities to find a threat to security in Wodehouse's stories of Jeeves, Wooster, Psmith, Bingo, and others? In this heated conversation between two friends, we attempt to get to the bottom of this Wodehouse plot and how the real threat to this country after all is posed by that 20th-century writer of comedy.

Also ReadWodehouse Book Termed Security Risk, But What If Navlakha Reads It With a Smile?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 28 Apr 2022,06:45 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT