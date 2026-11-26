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Where has the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) disappeared? What are they planning next? Have they been under pressure? Have they been silenced?
In the several weeks since the crackdown on anti-SIR protests in the national capital, these questions have repeatedly surfaced around the CJP and its leadership.
It's been six months since what began as a meme page snowballed into a political movement of a scale rarely seen in recent times – one that eventually led to the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
How did it all begin? Who made the first call to Saurav Das to formally bring him on board as the party's chief spokesperson? Why was the crackdown on the CJP during the anti-SIR protests so severe, particularly when compared to the anti-NEET protests? Did the government ever reach out for talks? Did miscalculations in their travel strategy lead to CJP leaders being detained from their aircraft even before landing in Delhi? Why have Das' tweets ruffled feathers within the Congress? Why did the CJP turn down an invitation to join the INDIA Bloc's rally? Was signing peace bonds a mistake?
On this episode of Badi Badi Baatein, we spent a day with Saurav Das and the CJP team, getting a rare glimpse behind the scenes. Das addresses these questions and offers his version of events – sometimes candidly, sometimes cautiously, but rarely without something more to reveal.
we are spending the day today with Saurav Das and Ratna Singh and the CJP team. So Saurav, what can we expect today?
Now we are going to three, four areas, basically in West Delhi, North West Delhi, and North East Delhi. We are focusing on creating, like, structuring our organization better. So we are going to meet some of the in-charges and volunteers, members of CJP who have been with us, you know, throughout the last four, five months.
So, this is like an organisation building exercise?
Exactly. Yeah, you can call it that.
And what is expected of these meetings and the people that you meet?
We are trying to identify talent also. That's very important. And we want to energize our supporters and, you know, give some sense of direction on what to do next. Because a lot of them are anticipating a next protest call or a next, you know, I'm just organization—
When is it happening? Pehle se bata dena.
Pehle se bata denge. Aap logon ka toh ekdum, matlab, woh chalte hi rehta hai because once a protest starts, it goes on.
The whole of October is a blur.
Yeah. For me, last six months have been a blur.
Oh yeah. It technically began in June. But, but good, good. It's democracy at play.
Yeah, absolutely. The dance of democracy. Wohi ho raha tha.
Hum log waltz kar rahe hain. Us time pe hum log break dance kar rahe the. Bachata, salsa bhi ho raha hai.
Bachata toh you are trained.
How does it feel to be on the other side?
Like, I was a journalist before, so that way. So— From writing news to becoming news. Writing news to becoming.
It was a flip, right? I mean, for both Ratna, you, everybody, it was an overnight flip that happened.
Although I was a little used to it because I was also a little active in the activist circles. So if you remember, I had called for that pollution protest last year in Delhi, India Gate. So that was like a kickstart to all of this also. I didn't know at that time ki this is going to happen, but it just felt like a natural progression of things. So it doesn't feel very different.
Of course, the glare is now heightened. Like, there's a lot more scrutiny of your life, both personal and public. But it's not like something entirely new to me.
How did it begin? Very curious about that first phone call where you were asked, "Would you want to become a—"
By the way, it's—I realized while coming today, it's six months since the Cockroach Janata Party Instagram handle launched. It was mid-May, very mid-May.
I think May 18th, I think.
May 18th. Today is six—it's literally six months.
Oh, has it been that long?
It feels like yesterday.
Yeah, it does, it does. It does.
So much has happened in six months. There is an entire movement that took place at Jantar Mantar. There's an entire, you know, a minister has resigned. Scores of protests have happened. Jantar Mantar has been denotified as a protest site.I remember these dates like it's some—
Because you were there every day.
So much has happened so fast. Sometimes, you know, I keep telling my friends that I don't know if I have processed much of what has happened. And I really don't know the meaning of "process." I mean, what does it mean to process something? Like, I am aware of what has happened and, you know, especially the jail time, seven days in Tihar. That also gave me a lot of time to reflect on things.
What was the first step towards this? We've heard Abhijeet speak about how the Instagram page was conceptualized, etc., but was it Abhijeet who called you if you wanted to join as a movement and a spokesperson? Who was it that called you?
There was no first phone call as such. In the truest sense, it was the first message, text message from Abhijeet when he was there in the US. He put out that tweet that had gone viral. And I think a couple of days later he put out a membership link, which now has more than, I don't know, 15, 20 lakh members, right? That first link was put two days after that viral tweet, "What if all cockroaches came together?" So when he put out that membership tweet, he sent it to me. Saying ki, "Bhai, isko thoda promote kar de. Matlab isko thoda amplify kar de, quote tweet and write something." So I did it. And then, you know, this entire thing blew up, lots of members joined.
And then I remember Abhijeet calling me up and saying ki, "This has gotten very big, unexpected entirely. So what do we do? Kya karein?" Maine bola, "Take a chill pill. Youth-related issues utha sakta hai." And by then Instagram had also, you know, boomed. Yeah. 22 million followers in eight days. Is a phenomena that has never happened, right? I don't know, in the entire internet history, worldwide, I don't know if this kind of thing has happened. But it happened. And I told him that, you know, maybe we just—you just continue raising youth-related issues and then you see what where this takes you.
Then a couple of days later he called me up and asked ki, "Can you join as a, as the chief spokesperson of the party? We want to do something on the ground." Because, you know, there were calls from all quarters asking him to do something on the ground, something substantial. So I took a couple of days, consulted my well-wishers, and then I finally said yes.
Wasn't there a particular former chief minister who persuaded you to do that? Because those are the allegations.
Not at all, not at all. I consulted a journalist—and if he's watching, then he would know who he is—and he told me ki, "You know, it's just think of it as a bigger platform for you to make an impact." Because all of my journalism was also persuaded by the need to have some impact on the ground. And that's, as a journalist, you would know ki that's like a dream come true for a lot of us journalists, right? I'm sure Ritika Chopra must be feeling it every day now because of her, the entire, her reporting, and also journalists before her that which culminated with her report, that this huge movement took place against Gyanesh Kumar continues.
You know, it's very, very fascinating because we also keep talking about Ritika Chopra and the investigation that she has done. Something of this, you know, the impact of this scale because of a journalistic report has not been seen in a while in this country.
There are lots of claims about the political affiliations of the CJP since day one. And the common belief out there is that it is associated with the Aam Aadmi Party in certain ways because so many members, previous associations with the party. And we all know about the one party that blew up last year during the same time at your residence where Mr. Kejriwal had come. Yeah. And that kind of fueled those allegations, etc.
I mean, there's nothing really there to clarify because, you know, our constituency, our people, our supporters, the Gen Z, the youth, they understand that people can have personal relations with people who might just be in politics, right? So when you talk about certain individuals coming to my party or otherwise, we can still be talking about the issues at hand which concern the youth. Our only team is the youth. We are a team of the youth, and that is all that matters.
Now, as you rightly pointed out, certain members of CJP might have had past affiliations with the Aam Aadmi Party, and that's true. And they have never shied away from it. In fact, they were the first ones from the first interview that they ever gave telling people that, yes, they've had affiliations with the AAP in the past. But AAP is not a terrorist organization. It's a legitimate political party which has done some good, some bad, and that's just how it is. And they have said that in public, and there's nothing really there to hide.
And those ties don't continue currently? In a professional capacity or otherwise?
No, but what can—they broke— They broke their ties, I think, almost three years ago. Abhijeet was in the US for two years. Of course, in the US he wouldn't be, you know, working as a—would be holding some office in the AAP. Ashutosh was doing his own independent work on the ground level in Rajasthan. He was running his own NGO as well. But everybody was in the public life, right? So that has continued, but not the associate—not formal associations or informal ones.
But I would also like to say ki if there is at any point, if you can tell me any point where we have said something wrong or done something wrong. We may might have made mistakes while leading the movement because we are not infallible, right, as human beings, and we are doing this for the first time, and we were clear from day one that we would make mistakes. We will try to not make them in the future and learn from our experiences. But if at any point on the issue that we talk about, on the issues that we talk about, have we said anything wrong that somebody disagrees with—no matter what the political affiliation—show me that point. And then I would accept that, you know, these personal relations or personal biases come in the way.
What are the kind of mistakes you think you made during the first—
No, there might have been several mistakes. Say Jantar Mantar—people thought that, you know, some things could have been done better.
Maybe, you know, when me and Ashutosh went to speak to the minister, JP Nadda, on the day of Sansad March, some people felt that we should have been on the stage. But other people felt that we were right, we were outside controlling the crowd, and then from day one, because we had this demand that we will talk and we want to talk to the government, so when they call us, we can't say no, we won't talk. So some people also felt that we were right in our decision.
So, you know, these kind of mistakes or opinions keep coming and we try to learn from them.
When the second round of protests happened, which is recently, you know, ahead of that you have said that you, Abhijeet, or, you know, scores of CJP leaders have been under heavy surveillance. There were episodes where people landed outside your house, they tried to show where you live, etc. What kind of state surveillance have you faced?
I think if you talk about Jantar Mantar Season 1, right? Abhijeet, whenever he used to go to freshen up at the place he was staying, there were two, three cars tailing him. One was from the IB, one was from Crime Branch, one was from Delhi Police, right? They would say it's for security, but let's not beat around the bush. We know very well that that's to snoop upon him, right? Which car is he taking? Who is he going with? Who is he meeting? Where is he staying? How long is he staying for? So that way, when I used to go in somebody's car or took a cab, they would immediately start tailing me to a certain, you know, distance, or at least click a picture of the number plate, right? So that kind of surveillance keeps happening.
There are people in the Delhi Police also telling us—I remember there was this point during Season 1 when some Delhi Police officers were telling us ki, "Your WhatsApp chats are being read", right? "Do what you may with that information."
We tried to put up with it because we have nothing to hide. You know, only people who have something to hide may be scared. Of course, we know it's a violation of our privacy, but we have nothing to hide, so if the government wants to adopt illegal means, let them do it.
I recently saw you speaking in an interview where you said a lot of digital targeting has been unleashed against you, and you said that the government has a dirty tricks department.
And that takes me to this particular phase a few weeks ago where there was a targeting of a very different kind. Now, from what's publicly known, you have been raised by a single mother. Yeah. But there were entire debates held on TV channels regarding why aren't you revealing your father's name.
Yeah. Gandi rajneeti karte hain. We don't want to be involved with it. We are here to, you know, clean up our system. Why should—if they are wanting us to, you know, fight like them, we are not going to do that. We are not going to give you that dignity. If they want to do aisa gandi rajneeti, we are saying aap muddon ki rajneeti karo. Hum log toh koi mudda leke aa rahe hain na. If air pollution is a reality today, address it. Talk about that.
What is it got to do ki how was I raised, who was I raised by, what are my family details, family background, my personal life? I don't think these things really matter to anybody, especially our supporters. It's called a character assassination attempt, right?
So, people don't really like it anymore. And this is exactly what I'm saying, that the government today does not understand the Gen Z. They don't understand the youth. But even the court or any institution or any person has no right to be talking about my family background for that matter.
But the court did intervene recently, the Madras High Court notice to you, where somebody has filed a plea demanding your, you know, details of your passport, your background, background verification—it's unheard of—your nationality for that matter.
So it's a CAA, NRC through the court, right?
They are asking me ki kagaz dikhao. Main toh bolunga, "Main kyun dikhaun kagaz? Aap dikhao kagaz."
Rent receipt dikhai ab tak aapne?
Exactly. So woh bhi dikha dunga main, lekin aap kya dikhaoge?
And it's—and it's just so frivolous. Matlab ki bol rahe hain 12 lakh rupaye mahine ka main rent deta hoon. Am I mad? I would buy a South Delhi house and pay EMI on that and own the house. I would have that registry papers with me then.
How do you see the government's change in approach towards the CJP? Because if you look at CJP 1.0, the first phase of the CJP protest, the anti-NEET protests, the government was—when you reached out, when the protests became too big for the state to handle, the government, you know, there were some signs of the government reaching out or you guys reaching out or being responded to by the government. Everything completely flipped during the second round of protests, when you declared protests against Gyanesh Kumar.
How do you see the difference in approach? Did during the second round, before Gyanesh Kumar's, you know, during the anti-SIR protest, did anybody from the government reach out saying, "Let's have a talk," or, you know, "Call off, please call off the 10th October call"? Was there any reach out from the state, the police?
No, there were no—there's no reaching out. And that's the sad reality of our country today. The government does not want to, you know, just listen to people who are taking the effort to come down to the streets and even live there for 30 days, 35 days, or and like the farmers for one and a half years, right? A lot of these things could be resolved if the government would invite people to talk, but that didn't happen.
And like I was telling you, the government learned a lot after the first season. And they were very ready. They made sure that we—they don't let people sit in one place. You also see the kind of digital censorship that is taking place in country. It's almost digital emergency. Meta has been pressured. Social media platforms have been pressured. Twitter to some extent has been pressured, but Twitter—X has been able to withstand pressure also. So it's not like social media companies have to always give up. But Meta has crawled when it was asked to bend.
What the 10th October call from our side really revealed was how terrified the government is. It militarized Delhi, the national capital. It closed down trains. It screened every passenger who was coming by an aircraft to Delhi. It dragged people who are traveling in trains from different locations all over the country just because they are going to protest. They house-arrested 10,000 of CJP supporters and members across the country, cause they have a pan-India government now, almost. This was happening all over. So we were very successful in revealing how terrified the government is of the Gen Z, of the youth. And that is something very powerful.
Saurav, regarding the 10 October protests, you knew the kind of surveillance you're under. 2 October call was given, the Mumbai protests happened, and Delhi protests were not allowed. You also spoke about it in the Mumbai rally, Abhijeet spoke about it in the Mumbai rally, how Delhi police has had brutalized people on the 2nd of October.
And then every day there was a fresh call for protests in Delhi. I saw Neha Bora, Yogendra Yadav, student outfits, there were so many common people who wanted to join these protests. So there were signs of crackdown already there.
Do you think it was a flawed strategy to reveal when are you coming to Delhi? When are you landing? Coming together in the flight? Many saw it as a way of easy detention. Do you think that was a flawed strategy?
See, we took a very conscious call to come through the same flight. And when we landed here, we knew that the government is going to make a mistake. We were very sure about this because they only know two ways: money and muscle.
And they used their muscle power to detain us from inside an aircraft, which has probably never happened in India in the last 80 years. People have never been detained or arrested from inside the aircraft. Even the most, you know, people who come from abroad, these economic offenders who we call economic terrorists, when they come, the police, the agencies wait for them to step foot on the ground when they land, and then arrest them. But we were treated worse than terrorists.
If we would have come by a car, you know, it would have—you know, people would have known about it, then there would have been a lot of problems. But we came by an aircraft together and the entire world saw what happened.
Comparisons were constantly being drawn between the CJP and the students outfits that were there on the ground. Despite being not allowed to protest, someone like Neha Bora managed to keep the police on their toes every day. And then when your detention happened from the flight, the common criticism came that, "Oh, you know, this was a mistake. They should not have made those reels, they should not have spoken from the airport before leaving."
When we were walking down that airport in Bombay, and even before that, all the protests that we were planning on doing, we went to Bombay, and then we went to a couple of further place, we went to Bangalore. Every airport, there were seven to eight people, not uniformed, who were clicking our pictures. And these looked like IB people. So they were that aware of our doings, of our movements.
So you're saying even if you have come by road or any other means of transport—
Absolutely. Absolutely. We wanted to put up a brave front. We said that we are not going to back off. We are going—we know you know that we are coming. And we will come, no matter what. And let the people—let the world see what you do with us then. And that is what happened.
Neha Bora refused to sign the peace bond? All—most of you, you, Ashutosh, Abhijeet signed the peace bond.
The peace bond only says that we will not breach peace for so and so duration. That's it. And in fact, when we—when we signed the second peace bond, we even clearly told the SDM in a letter that we will continue to protest within the four corners of the Constitution. So we were very clear about it. Just because we have signed a peace bond doesn't mean we are giving up our right to protest. It's a fundamental right. Any peace bond, any CrPC, any IPC, any law that you make is subservient to the Constitution of India. That's our supreme document, our supreme law.
So the right to protest continues to exist despite signing a peace bond, and breach of peace anyway, you know, we were of the opinion that anyway any citizen is not breaching peace and is not supposed to breach peace, right? Now, how the state interprets it is their problem, it's not our problem. If we go and protest tomorrow, we don't consider it breach of peace.
Do you think it was a mistake to sign the peace bond or not?
Perception may have gone a little different. I would agree with that. A lot of people thought that we gave up on our right to protest, but through your medium, through other mediums also, we have tried to explain them that that is absolutely not the case.
What do you want the CJP to grow into? You said it's growing in terms of both its online and offline support. Do you want it to grow into a pressure group? Do you want it to grow into a political party? Do you see it becoming a political party at some point? Actually contesting elections?
See, I think it's a very premature question at the moment because we don't—we are solely focused on being an effective pressure group because there are so many political parties already, and most of them are being bought. You know, MLAs are being bought, MPs are being bought, 50 crore, 80 crore rupaye deke unko kharid rahe hain.
Now if we also create a political party, our energy will be focused on saving our party, not saving or, you know, putting forth the cause of the people, the voices of the people. That is what a pressure group would do, because these people who talk about 2047 and somehow believe they are non-biological in nature will not exist at that point. 2047 is what you will have to see, I'll have to see, these people have to see.
Do you think these changes can be achieved as effectively by, you know, without being in a position where you actually have the power to make those laws, and for that you need to be in electoral politics?
Exactly. Haan, haan, so I'll complete that question also. So at the moment, no. But we understand that people might have political aspirations later on, right?
One thing that we have learned from the IAC movement is that we don't foreclose anything in the future. We don't make tall promises because people change over time, and we don't want to be overselling anything to the people, right? Or showing them these huge promises. But collectively, we do know that we need to change things. This is not how things can go on.
So, if later on people have political aspirations, we would, in fact, encourage people to get into politics, young people to have greater representation in Parliament and assemblies, because the status quo will only change then.
Do you have political ambitions?
No, not at the moment.
Do you see them having in the future?
I don't know what happens in the future. The entire future is a possibility.
Very smart answer, Saurav. Very safe.
No, no, if—no, no, if I do have—if I do have political aspirations, I would—I'll be very honest and tell the people that I do have political aspirations. I'll say that when the time comes, but not at the moment.
I mean, what's wrong in saying that a person has political aspirations? I think politics—yeah, politics has a very negative connotation in today's world, in today's system, because the system is such. And that is what we need to clean up.
Is there a political party you see yourself being associated with? Rapid fire.
No.
No political party presently?
No political party. Everybody has huge baggage, and I don't think—I mean, I have a fresh mind, I want to keep it that way.
Tihar was one major chapter in the CJP's existence so far in six months. What did your day in Tihar look like?
So I call Tihar a forced Vipassana for me because we were put there and everybody was very respectful inside Tihar. And everybody was very respectful towards me.
The entire day, you know, there was a lot of time to reflect because, you know, nobody is around you. I was kept in sort of a isolated space.
You and Ashutosh were kept separately?
We were both in separate jails. I was kept in a isolated space, you know, there was a small garden like this. The only neighbor that I had was seven, eight cells away in that same compound. So a lot of time to reflect.
I spent my time reading a couple of books that they gave me. First two, three days I was getting newspapers, so I was keeping myself busy with that, but then that also stopped later on. Evening times I used to, you know, think very deeply. Like, I used to reflect on the past things that we have done, and especially the anti-SIR protests that have happened, the call that we gave, what could have been done better, what not.
So all of these—I was always with my thoughts. And, you know, prison officials used to visit multiple times a day just to check up on me.
Were there any attempts of intimidation, questioning?
Absolutely not. Not once in the—absolutely not. No. There was only one notice that I had received about some of that first, you know, the SDM court hearing on 10th of October. So that notice I received, but there was no such thing done inside jail.
Newspapers used to be given to you with articles cut in it?
Yes.
You know, interestingly, this is something even Sonam Wangchuk had given when he was in the Jodhpur prison, but it's clearly a concept—
I remember I saw that interview.
First two days they gave—they used to cut out anything related to CJP and used to give us the papers. But third or fourth day onwards, I saw that six pages of the newspaper were, you know, torn off and given to me. So just—I was getting newspaper only with ads to look at ads. And by the fourth day, I think they altogether stopped giving me newspaper.
What kind of impact did the imprisonment have on your mother or your family?
I think my mother was of course tensed. Everybody around me were tensed, my friends were tensed.
And a lot of them—I remember Ratna Singh, who is also our legal affairs lead, she was, you know, running pillar to post because the manner in which they rejected our release was unprecedented. They have never—you know, they rejected our release on the ground that the surety that has come before the before the judge, who is actually a police officer, the face does not match the photograph in the application. On such grounds, frivolous grounds, they rejected our release.
So I remember everybody being tensed, and my mother also tensed, but she was also very resolved in her—was also very calm and was telling my friends to also be calm and, you know, was encouraging them to not give up sense or lose hope because these things would eventually happen. It may have happened sooner than we anticipated, but these things were bound to happen.
And I took solace in the fact that there are people and there have been people who have spent years in jail. Nehru has spent all—entirely seven years of his lifetime in jail. So many people have gone in and out of jail and spent many, many, you know, long periods. So I've been there only for five, seven days, and I knew for a fact that they won't be able to keep us for too long inside prison.
Did you start doubting your resolve, your hope at any point? Because nobody's jailed in Tihar for seven days for trespassing.
Not really. I mean, we knew this is not a trespass case, it's a political case. They wanted to silence everybody through us. By making an example out of us, they wanted to tell the larger support base, all the young people, that this is what we can do to you as well.
But I don't think these tactics will work anymore, Eshwar, because people have found their voice and once you feel empowered, it's very difficult to give up, you know, that sense of empowerment. And this generation has found its voice. It will be difficult for them to do anything about it.
Now we are heading to the next destination, which is?
We're going to North West Lok Sabha constituency. And I will do the same thing, we'll be meeting our members, and we'll be trying to create a active group over there, which can work on or focus on building our organization.
How many of these reach-out meetings do you plan in the future? Do you plan to visit most of the constituencies?
There are not many constituencies here, at least Lok Sabha-wise. Then we'll start creating our Vidhan Sabha, you know, in-charges and teams. So then that will be a more hectic kind of a schedule. But now, you know, Lok Sabha—it's not like we are planning to fight elections, so we are calling it Lok Sabha constituency or anything. But it's just easier to work that way because there are seven Lok Sabha constituencies, and we have seven, you know, in-charges for them.
There's a perception that the relations between CJP leaders and Sonam Wangchuk has—have soured. Is that?
I don't think so. So Mr. Wangchuk has his fight to fight in Ladakh. We have a fight to fight here in Delhi and nationwide. I think what we have in common is shared solidarity and support for each other's struggles. And that you keep seeing publicly also.
In fact, as we speak, Mr. Wangchuk is under house arrest. And we have put out a very strong statement condemning this kind of illegal kind of house arrest, right?
So I don't think there's any souring. This is what, you know, the IT cell would want to—would want people to believe and, you know, say ki inka jhagda ho gaya hai, anban ho gaya hai because CJP went astray, blah blah blah. Yeh sab mein kuch hai nahi, yeh saari stories hain. Hamein bhi entertaining lagta hai ki wah yeh humare bare mein yeh likh rahe hain, wow unke bare mein yeh likh rahe hain. So this is part and parcel, unfortunately, of our—of our system today.
Mr. Wangchuk broke his fast and his hunger strike in the hospital. He chose to end his hunger strike at the hands of Mr. JP Nadda. Now this is a regime, its leaders you are actively trying to fight. So why break the hunger strike at the hands of Mr. Nadda?
See, at that point, Mr. Wangchuk was in illegal detention. He was kept in a hospital where that entire floor was cleared and nobody was allowed to go in or go out, except his very close family and couple of advisors. So what were the circumstances then, what transpired, we don't know, we are not aware. Especially at that time we were in Jantar Mantar and, you know, there was the signal was always jammed, right? So we could not even get information that that was happening.
But ultimately I would say that Mr. Wangchuk has—has and is leading multiple, you know, fights which concern Ladakh and even overall education system, right? So I have no reasons to doubt anything that people might be saying on this incident. I trust his, you know, decisions, and it was his personal choice and it was his, you know, personal decision to break his hunger strike in the way he did.
After the protest got over, many people observed why CJP leaders or spokespersons would go on the same channels that initially villainized them. Because we have a particular anchor—I wouldn't name them—she had done a whole video where she was trying to talk in an accent, trying to portray that it's your accent. And there is one particular label which usually is used by you by somebody—
"Mr. Das." This is what she said, hain na? "Will you not go to Jharkhand?"
And there is this term called "posh party boy."
Yeah, that was coined by another maha manav.
Many people were perplexed as to why you would platform yourself or anybody else from the CJP on these channels after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
See, I do get the point, and that's why we do not go on these channels anymore. And Rubika Liyaquat—yes, that was probably a mistake, but then if you see that video, I got her to say ki she will support the movement as long as the demands are fair and rational. And that's one of the most watched videos on YouTube.
Uske baad we did not go as a movement. We are very clear that channels that spread propaganda, not channels that ask hard questions, but channels and anchors especially who spread propaganda on behalf of the government, we will boycott them, and that's what we've been doing.
I have gotten my copy only today because I was foolish enough to not order it in time. But you actively bought Sonia Gandhi's book. Yeah. Have you got the time to read it?
Not yet. Not yet. I checked out some of the—I mean, I read the blurb and the index. So when I get time, I definitely look forward to reading it. And yeah, I mean, the entire country was looking forward to reading that book.
Yeah, it's one of the most anticipated books.
And it's doing really well online.
Yeah, it's already in Amazon bestseller.
Now, I think when the Congress lost power for good was in 2014. At that time you must have been what, 13, 14 years old? What is your view of the Congress?
See, fortunately, unfortunately, whatever I say and whatever be my opinions are opinions of the CJP now. That is how it is going to be looked at. So personal is public, right?
My views, you know, just on Sonia Gandhi ji because of the book, I've already said that she is an epitome of courage, of grace, and of conviction. And that's why I think the great anticipation about her book also, because now it's time for her to tell her side of the story.
The whole anti-SIR movement, it actually began last year when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held several press conferences, Brazilian model. Every—all of that, all the voter rolls, vote counting and deletions after a particular election, all of that data is—was being spoken about.
But the impact happened only when it came via the Indian Express report.
Yeah. And I mean, that's the unfortunate part because people tend to associate the word politics and political in the negative. And that's why people may not believe what comes out of a politician's mouth. But then when it comes to issues like this concerning an institution, concerning very fundamental things, I think people do need to take it more seriously.
And that is something that the politicians have to earn from the people. I am no one to tell the voter or people to take things seriously just because I'm saying it. Today, if any voter goes to vote, whatever be their political ideology, somewhere in the back of their mind they would know that, you know, there are grave doubts and allegations on this entire process.
There were constant spats between you, certain other CJP leaders, spokespersons, and certain leaders and spokespersons of the Congress party. There is one particular tweet of yours which a lot of people didn't like. Do you know which one I'm talking about?
Yeah, I do know which one it is.
That tweet particularly felt offensive to a lot of people where you said, "If you're getting detained, your strategies are flawed and don't blame us for your failures."
No, it wasn't that. I said ki if you are immediately getting detained—and what I forgot to mention was for 12 years—every time you do something, then perhaps you need to relook at your strategy. That was my point. But it was—obviously it came across in what—the number of things and the number of protests that were going on, it came across not as an attack on a particular person—
But it was—obviously it came across— in the number of things and the number of protests that were going on, it came across not as an attack on a particular person, but the nature of detentions, because students were getting detained, everybody was getting detained.
It was spun that way, that's true.
No, I think it was spun the wrong way, and I should have included that—you know, maybe written it a little more carefully. I would say that. But what I said was, you know, it is there still. I haven't deleted it.
But you feel it was ill-timed?
Not ill-timed, but I would have—I should have phrased it better.
But you don't regret that tweet?
No, no, what is there to regret?
Many people saw it coming as from a place that you know how to—
No, it's not a detention—no, no, not at all. That's what I should have phrased it better. But woh gade murde ab usko ukhadne mein kya ja raha hai? Now I explain a little more and then agar woh spin karke phir se chala diya toh—let's not risk that. Yeah. But yeah, I should have phrased it better for sure.
Were you invited to Ramlila Maidan by the INDIA bloc? Was the CJP invited to come and be a part of the Ramlila rally on the 12th?
Yes, yes. And that's why we put out a letter supporting them and asking people to join them in this.
But why not join yourself? Is a question many people have.
See, everybody has a fight to fight. We have our fight, they have their fight, and everybody needs to fight today. There's shared solidarity between us, but you know, everybody has a way of working and their own strategies in place, right? Everybody is united in this fight, but you know, they must do things their own way. They have their way of doing things. We have our own way of doing things.
Do you think not turning up, you know, strengthens the AAP-backing perception that is—
Have we joined any AAP rally, AAP protest? They've held many in Delhi. We haven't. We haven't gone to Punjab and held any rally alongside them. So why should we hold a rally with any political party for that matter? We are not team Congress, team AAP, team BJP, nothing. We are team youth, and that is our only agenda today. We hold protests for the youth, we call the youth for the protests, and that is our team.
So, our point is if mistakes have been accepted—though secretly—and decisions have been taken back, then accountability must follow. And accountability requires that Gyanesh Kumar addresses these claims and takes responsibility and resigns. Resignation ke baad unka jail hoga. And he knows this.
So I don't get this, you know, a question, you know, that is specially run by, you know, certain handles ki yeh log nahi jaate hain, we should have gone. But just imagine going to any political party's rally. We are an independent, neutral pressure group, and that is what we want to remain. Agar politics karni hoti toh party bana lete.
What are the mistakes you think were made during the second round of protests, particularly?
Second round of protests?
The anti-SIR protests.
I think we should have gone to more cities and gotten this SIR thing a little more documented. People wanted to see visuals of people who've been deleted, and that is something that we will do in the coming times. People do want to know their stories, and you know, SIR itself is a bit complicated, you know, the process. If you ask me today, I wouldn't know 100% of it, maybe 90%, but still scope remains. So how to make this a massy issue is a challenge.
What next for the CJP? Because Abhijeet said you're restrategising. We clearly see you, we're following you in your restrategising process across Delhi. Where do you see the movement going next?
Humne shuru mein hi bola tha ki yeh sangharsh lamba hone wala hai, aur yeh bahut aasaan ladai nahi hai. Gyanesh Kumar goes, that means the government is admitting that they have defrauded the country, right? All the elections will be under a huge question mark. Actually, it will be an admission of guilt. Right now it is under a huge question mark, right?
So that's the issue, and we are restrategising, we are refocusing our energy.
Gyanesh Kumar is a clearly bigger fish than Dharmendra Pradhan was?
Absolutely. Humne bola tha yeh bada—bada sangharsh hai.
So, Saurav, this has been a wonderful day. Do you want to say anything?
I think all of it has been said, both personal, public, and what next. I think aise hi.
I just feel that nobody should give up just because their reels are being deleted, social media posts are being deleted, people are being detained, but you know, we can't give up at this point, not at this point.
We are in a very focal, you know, point in a history of this nation, where people have, to a great extent, taken back power. And more power to the people, is all that I'm going to say.