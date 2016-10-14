Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on His Birth Anniversary

(This article was originally published on 15 October 2016, and has been reposted from The Quint ’s archives on the birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam.)

These quotes of the late former Indian President will motivate you to achieve great things in life.

On the birth anniversary of India’s Missile Man, Dr APJ Abdul, we at The Quint fondly remember our beloved former President.

He was fondly called the people's President for being the first President in the country to connect with the youth via the internet.

He was named the 'Missile Man' of India for his contributions in the field, he redefined the Presidency during his tenure from 2002 to 2007. He often spoke to children and the country's youth – inspiring them to think big in life; he also penned a number of books.

Sadly, Dr Kalam succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest and breathed his last on 27 July 2015 while delivering a speech at IIM Shillong.