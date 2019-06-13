Reality Check: Is Young India Homophobic, Misogynist and Orthodox?

(This story was first published on 13 June 2019. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives to mark three years since Section 377 was read down.)
In the year 2017, CSDS (Centre for the Study in Developing Societies) and a Berlin-based political think-tank KAS (Konrad Adenauer Stiftung) conducted a survey claiming a majority of young Indians are homophobic, misogynist and orthodox.
The questions were pretty simple and based on the 2017 survey. The original survey’s focus group comprised individuals between the ages of 17 to 34 years. We also questioned people in the same age group.
Some of the responses we got were homophobic, misogynist and orthodox (yes, indeed!) but many were accepting, progressive and quite refreshing (to be honest).
Many of the respondents were okay with inter-caste and inter-religion marriages, but some were averse to it. While many were accepting of same-sex relationships, some demanded a ban on them stating outlandish reasons like ‘the earth will tumble if a guy marries another guy’.
Interestingly, the younger generation (17-25 years) appeared to be more ‘woke’ and accepting. So, India indeed has hope, no matter how bleak things may seem right now.
This new generation shows promise – the promise of a better future where both men and women can live and love ‘without fear’.
One thing is clear, the change in mindset will be triggered only when we start discussing these issues out in the open.
