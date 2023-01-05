Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s sibling bond makes hearts melt.
As the Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in full swing, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen as a doting sister when she told Rahul Gandhi how proud she is of him. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, throughout the Yatra, has shown affection towards his sister and mother on multiple occasions, making Yatris and the internet go ‘aww’.
While giving a speech at the Bharat Jodo Yatra on 3 January, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that while all kinds of efforts were made and money was spent by the government to tarnish her brother Rahul Gandhi’s image, he did not turn away from the truth.
She mentioned that there were investigative agencies that were after him, yet he did not get scared.
Throughout the Bharat Jodo Yatra, there have been multiple instances of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi supporting each other and showing affection.
On being asked whether she is scared for his safety, since they have embarked on this long Yatra, this is what she said:
Rahul Gandhi has on various instances, given the internet some heartwarming moments with his mother Sonia Gandhi as well.
