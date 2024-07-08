Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Rahul Gandhi Would Have Been PM Today if…’: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav

‘Rahul Gandhi Would Have Been PM Today if…’: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav blamed Tejashwi Yadav for the INDIA bloc’s poor performance in Bihar in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Shadab Moizee
Videos
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Purnia MP Pappu Yadav talks exclusively to Quint Hindi's Shadab Moizee.</p></div>
i

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav talks exclusively to Quint Hindi's Shadab Moizee.

(Photo: The Quint)

advertisement

Video Producer: Avanish Kumar

English Script: Jaspreet Singh

Camera: Athar Rather, Ribhu Chatterjee, Mrityunjay Sharma

Video Editor: Nitin Bisht

Six-time independent MP from Bihar’s Purnia, in an exclusive interview with The Quint, said that Tejashwi Yadav was responsible for the INDIA bloc’s poor performance in Bihar in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He added were it not for the "poor coordination" between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi, the former would have been the prime minister today.

The MP also talked about a brief altercation he had with an MP from the Treasury bench during his swearing-in.

Watch his full interview to know more.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT