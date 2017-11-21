Watch: These Puppets Have Something to Tell You About Consent

For long kathputli, a theatre form native to Rajasthan – which makes use of string puppets to provide authentic, homegrown entertainment – has been used to drive home important social messages. Here, it’s being used as a potent tool to talk about consent to Indian audiences in the digital age.

Because we can’t afford to be ignorant – or claim ignorance – about the word.

Before we proceed, here is a quick refresher course on consent:

1. Consent has to be unequivocal

2. It has to be taken for each specific sexual act.

3. A marriage certificate doesn’t automatically mean a lifetime of consent.

4. No. Means. No.

5. Even if gotten earlier, consent can at any time be revoked.

6. A drunk ‘yes’ may not always mean a ‘yes’.

And the final one: A lack of sexual consent is rape.