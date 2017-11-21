Watch: These Puppets Have Something to Tell You About Consent

(This story was first published on 22 November 2017. It has been republished from The Quint’s archives in light of the Supreme Court asking a rape accused if he will marry the survivor.)
Legal Inputs: Vakasha Sachdev
Puppeteer: Rohit Dholi and Raj Kumar Bhat
Multimedia Producer and Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Cameraperson: Abhay Sharma, Athar Rathar
For long kathputli, a theatre form native to Rajasthan – which makes use of string puppets to provide authentic, homegrown entertainment – has been used to drive home important social messages. Here, it’s being used as a potent tool to talk about consent to Indian audiences in the digital age.
Because we can’t afford to be ignorant – or claim ignorance – about the word.
Before we proceed, here is a quick refresher course on consent:
1. Consent has to be unequivocal
2. It has to be taken for each specific sexual act.
3. A marriage certificate doesn’t automatically mean a lifetime of consent.
4. No. Means. No.
5. Even if gotten earlier, consent can at any time be revoked.
6. A drunk ‘yes’ may not always mean a ‘yes’.
And the final one: A lack of sexual consent is rape.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 21 Nov 2017,06:00 PM IST