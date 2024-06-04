Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Win For the Largest Democracy': PM Modi After NDA's Win in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

'Win For the Largest Democracy': PM Modi After NDA's Win in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

As the INDIA alliance gives a tough fight to the BJP, the latter is losing almost 64 seats from its 2019 tally.
The Quint
Videos
Published:

PM Narendra Modi addresses party workers at BJP headquarters in New Delhi after the NDA's win in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Narendra Modi addresses party workers at BJP headquarters in New Delhi after the NDA's win in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on the evening on 4 June, Tuesday, as results were underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

As of 8 pm, the BJP is leading in about 239 seats, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in about 292 seats. The halfway mark in Lok Sabha is 272.

Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA alliance also gave a tough fight to the BJP.

What did PM Modi say after the NDA's victory in the 2024 elections? Watch to find out!

