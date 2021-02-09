Censorship Will Always Be a Discussion With Art: Shruti Haasan

Talking to The Quint Amala Paul said, "We need to reach a point in filmmaking that we have sufficient budget for stories like Pitta Kathalu. Today, whenever an offer comes to me for a such story, they begin the conversation by saying that it's a small budget film. That needs to change."

Shruti Haasan also spoke about censorship of content on OTT platforms. She said, "Anything that has the potential to influence, censorship is a discussion we will have always. The artist must have the freedom to express the entirety of the experience when making a film."

