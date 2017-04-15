8 Ways to Cure a Hangover, Charlie Chaplin Style

Charlie Chaplin shows you how to party hard without getting a bad hangover.
Divya Talwar
You’ve bid adieu to the weekend but if you’re still nursing a hangover, this is just what you need to read to drive those Monday blues away. Here are some tips from Charlie Chaplin, the master of comedy, that’ll help you get back on your feet in no time. What better way to celebrate Chaplin’s 130th birth anniversary too!
1. Stay Hydrated
Drink enough water when you consume alcohol and even after that.
2. Eat a Greasy Meal Before Drinking
A good greasy meal will help slow down alcohol absorption.
3. Stay Away from the Dance Floor
Don’t exhaust yourself on the dance floor, you’ll get more dehydrated.
4. A Cold Shower
A long cold shower will make you feel fresh.
5. Sleep
There’s nothing a good sleep can’t cure.
6. Eat Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, a mineral which is lost when we consume alcohol.
7. Walk! Walk! Walk!
Walk home after the party, it will help you sober up.
8. Work Out
A gentle workout will make you feel human again.Cheers!!!
(This story is from The Quint’s archives. It was first published on 16 April 2017. It is being republished to mark the birth anniversary of the comic icon, Charlie Chaplin.)