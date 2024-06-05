Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Questions You Might Have From ‘Panchayat’ Season 1 & 2 As You Watch Season 3

Questions You Might Have From ‘Panchayat’ Season 1 & 2 As You Watch Season 3

'Panchayat' season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime.
Pratikshya Mishra
Videos
Published:

A mini-recap of Panchayat season 1 and 2.

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube/ The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A mini-recap of<em> Panchayat</em>&nbsp;season 1 and 2.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat season 2 released in 2022 and the third season dropped in June 2024. Naturally, it would be futile to try and remember every single detail from the show's previous seasons as you start watching season 3. For example, why did the Secretary (Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek) get transferred? Or why is Binod now completely on Bhushan's side?

And remember the whole 'gajab bezatti hai' moment with the 'Phulera ka damaad'?

Watch the video for the answers to these, and a few more, questions to make your experience of watching Panchayat season 3 seamless.

Also Read‘Panchayat’ S3 Review: Journey Back to Phulera Is Heartwarming but Incomplete

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT