Meet Prashant Walde, the Star Behind Superstar Shah Rukh Khan

(This is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 1 November 2017. It is now being republished to mark Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.)
Is there someone who can replace the superstar, Shah Rukh Khan? Well, we know someone who does, all the time. On Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday meet Prashant Walde, the “duplicate” that you don’t see. From being used as a dummy on the sets to performing dangerous stunts, he makes a living as King Khan’s body double.
Camera: Sanjoy Deb
Edit: Veeru Krishan Mohan
