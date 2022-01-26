On Republic Day, Time to Remember What the Indian Constitution Truly Stands For

The Preamble to our Constitution pledged to create a “Sovereign Democratic Republic”. It lays down noble ideals of “liberty” , “justice”, “dignity of the individual”. The words “secular” and “socialist” were added in 1972 by the 42nd amendment. That was the vision of our founding fathers. The values that we as a country were expected to uphold and honour.

But in recent times, we have seen a decline of these values. They have been under constant attack. In this video, we asked some of the students to read out the Preamble with the aim to remind ourselves once again of the same ideals. It is an effort to serve as a reminder, lest we forget them completely.