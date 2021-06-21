In U’Khand Village Without Network, Online Classes a Distant Dream

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

“If the coronavirus lockdown continues for long, we will have to drop out,” says 15-year-old Sudarshan Singh Baral, his eyes searching for that one network bar on his smartphone.

However, things weren’t always this bad for the Class-10 student from Jaikot village of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. Seeking to beat connectivity woes, he had enrolled at a school around 20 kilometres away in Dharchula town, but the coronavirus lockdown pushed him back in life.