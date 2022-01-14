Keshav Prasad Maurya, Before You Say ‘No Answer,’ We Have More Questions

#1 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s ‘80:20’ comment implies all Muslims support terror. Do you agree?

#2 Swami Prabodhanand Giri, the chief of the Dharam Sansad core committee, told Hindus to stock up on weapons for a war on Muslims, in Ghaziabad. Does the UP government agree with him? Why has the UP Police done nothing?

#3 UP’s 'Love Jihad' law targets conversion from Hinduism to Islam, but you support 'ghar wapsi' from Islam to Hinduism. Why?