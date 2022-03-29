Preaching Peace for Ukraine, Spreading Hate at Home: Hypocrisy Much?

Video Producer: Naman Shah

Some days ago, we saw a viral video from Afghanistan, wherein a schoolgirl was seen crying because the Taliban had shut her school, killing her dreams of an education, a job, a good future. And here in India, we are seeing Muslim girls forced to choose between a hijab and an education.

A girl from Bagalkot in Karnataka could not take her SSLP exam because she refused to take off her hijab. Our High Court is not the Taliban, but its decision has hurt several Muslim girls in the same way – it ended their hopes for higher education and snatched their right to livelihood by rejecting their right to wear the hijab.

Some weeks ago, we saw a viral video of a Ukrainian official stopping a young Indian from boarding a train carrying civilians out of Kyiv/Kharkiv, saying that Ukrainians would get first preference. It was racist, as the Indian was treated like a 2nd class citizen, and it was called out on Twitter. But a few days ago, a hotel in Delhi refused a room to a Kashmiri youth, simply because he was a Kashmiri. Can we treat our own people as 2nd class citizens and point fingers at others? No.

Some days ago, we saw Sri Lankan families arriving in Tamil Nadu. Mismanagement by their government has led to a financial crisis, thousands are without income, and many are coming to India as economic refugees. But what are we doing to the livelihoods of our own citizens?

In Udupi, Muslim shopkeepers are being stopped from doing business near temples.