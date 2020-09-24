Why US Prez Election 2020 Is A Scary Test For Democracy Everywhere

Can elections be rigged in USA? Can mandate be stolen? What if Trump loses but decides not to leave the White House?

There are some big questions around the upcoming US elections: Can elections in US be rigged?

Who can rig the elections and how?

Can there be 'booth capturing' in the USA?

Can the mandate be stolen in the US Presidential elections? Both Democrats and Republicans are accusing each other of being frauds. The biggest focus of this election is going to be mail-in voting, or postal ballot amid COVID pandemic. Since March, President Donald Trump has been alleging that Democrats could be rigging the elections through postal ballot. However, Trump has not been able to show any proof of the same.

A new report and research by Stanford University shows that postal ballots are independent of any political party. Postal ballots do not impact vote share of any party. Even a higher turnout makes a small impact. In such a scenario, what are the ways to suppress voters?

Step #1: Strike Out Names From Voters' List

Manipulating the registration list is a common process. Most of the names struck out of the voters' list are of Black Americans, minorities and poor people because, as per Trump, these are the people who could vote against him in case of anti-incumbency. Hence, in June, Trump made a donor, who used to donate to him and the Republican party, Louis DeJoy, head of postal services. Dejoy used to work in the logistics department and has no experience of postal services.

Step #2: Mail Boxes, Sorting Machines Removed

Immediately after DeJoy took charge, mail boxes and sorting machines were removed. Removing mail boxes and sorting machines would result in a delay in delivery of mails and the counting process. That, in turn, could adversely impact the results. When this led to a lot of furore, DeJoy ensured that no amendments to the postal services would be done till November. This doesn't solve the problem though because the mail boxes and sorting machines that were removed, were not replaced.

It is interesting to note that Trump who has been opposing postal ballot system, wants to vote via postal ballot. Trump who always votes in Florida via postal ballot has sent in his request this time too.

During his campaigning in North Carolina, he asked voters to vote twice - once by postal ballot and then by physically going to polling booths. The people of America are scared to think at what levels polls could be rigged this time around.

Step #3: Slowing the Voting Process

Slowing the voting process would ensure longer queues outside polling booths. Amid COVID pandemic, several people, especially senior citizens, would want to avoid long queues, leading to a lower voter turnout. That could be beneficial for Trump.

Step #4: Challenging Votes During Counting

While counting votes, several ballots could be deemed invalid, they could be challenged and that would delay the counting process. When a ballot is deemed invalid, both parties challenge the decision. By popular vote, results are expected to be announced in the USA on 3 November. But deeming votes invalid, challenging and counter-challenging could ensure that the results are delayed. The US Presidential Elections are, in fact, done by the Electoral College. And the counting process is different in different states. And that is often time-consuming. There is an effort to ensure that the difference in counting process in each state complicates the process further.

Paid Leaves to Cast Votes

America's civil society is active to ensure free and fair elections. In a first, even the country's corporate sector has become vigilant. It believes that it is important to increase voter turnout to strengthen democracy. They are apolitical people. They have formed a civil alliance. 125 companies will give paid leaves to 21 lakh employees to cast their vote. Look at this list. It includes several media and entertainment companies: Airbnb

Amazon

H&M

Paramount

ViacomCBS

GAP

Levis

Comedy Central

MTV

Uber Essentially, companies which are otherwise hesitant to play an active role in politics, are getting involved this time around.

'Me Losing the Elections Would Mean They Were Rigged'

When he was asked what would he make of it if he lost the elections, Trump said, "...the only way we're going to lose this election is if the election is rigged." It is evident that he has thought this through. It is evident that he has a long-term plan in place to ensure that he stays in the White House. Such a scenario is scary. This could be a threat to the US Constitution. If Trump loses, then on 20 January 2021 at midnight, he would have to step down as the US President and the new President would take over.

What Happens If Trump Doesn't Want To Leave the White House?

In that case, as per a constitutional system in place, the President's aide who carries the briefcase with the nuclear codes would de-activate the codes, report to his boss and bring a new briefcase with new nuclear codes for the new President. The security drills, and the constitutional checks and balances would ensure that Trump has to leave the White House. Considering the fear of polls being rigged and Trump's threats, it can be said now that results may not necessarily come out on 3 November. People of the US would have to adapt to this change. Once the actual results come out, postal ballot results would be added to that. That would lead to a change in results. It's not going to be the same in the US this time around. The US Presidential Elections will be a big test for the future of democracy in the US and elsewhere.