Immune to Controversies: The Rise and Rise of Donald Trump

From Russia ties, ‘Stormy’ affairs to 2020 US elections: Meet the King of Controversy, Donald Trump Hera Khan President and Republican Presidential nominee, Donald Trump. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) News Videos From Russia ties, ‘Stormy’ affairs to 2020 US elections: Meet the King of Controversy, Donald Trump

Video Editor: Vivek Gupta

(This story is being republished from The Quint’s archives in the light of the first round of US presidential debate between incumbent President Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the 2020 US elections. It was first published on 4 September 2020)

An heir to a business empire, a reality TV show host, 45th President of the United States; and, once again, a Republican presidential nominee. Donald J trump is running for the second-term of his presidency in America. But, how much do you actually know about the business tycoon-turned-US President?

Here's What Led to the Rise and Rise of Donald J Trump

The 74-year-old, multi-billionaire real estate developer saw his political rise in 2015, with a rallying cry to 'Make America Great Again.' Trump got elected president in November 2016, beating Hillary Clinton in the largest Electoral College landslide for a Republican in 28 years.

Surprisingly, Trump won more than 2,600 counties nationwide, the most since President Ronald Reagan in 1984. He, however, lost the popular vote.

Since then, the Trump administration has been slammed for: Imposing immigration ban on Muslims

Withdrawing from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement

Pulling out of the Iran Nuclear Deal

Attempting to build a wall along the US-Mexico border That's not it... His administration saw numerous resignations and firings of key officials at the White House. Many of his high ranking officials have often called him undisciplined, racist, conman, cheat, or even a demagogue.

Recently, the president faced flak for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, that has killed nearly 1,80,000 people.

In December 2019, Trump became the third president, and also the first to be impeached by the House of Representatives in the first term, over allegations of pressuring Ukraine’s president to investigate his potential White House challenger in the 2020 US elections, Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden. However, the Republican-majority Senate acquitted him of abuse of power and of obstruction of Congress, thus preventing the Democrat’s move to overthrow him.

Heir to Trump Empire

Born in June 1946, to a wealthy real estate businessman and a scottish immigrant mother, Trump went to a military school and graduated in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance.

After college, young Trump tried to expand his father's business with ventures such as : The Trump OrganiSation

Trump Tower

Hotels

Casinos at Atlantic city

Television franchises

The Trump Taj Mahal, a casino at the Atlantic City.

The Trump Tower

However, he ended up facing several bankruptcies in the 1990s. Trump though found success hosting the reality TV show 'The Apprentice' in 2004. He also co-authored 'The Art of The Deal', a business classic, and wrote more than 14 other books. He has been married thrice in his lifetime and has 5 children.

Trump and Controversies Go Way Back

In 1973, the Federal government filed a complaint against Trump, his father and the company for alleged racial discrimination against African-American tenants. In 2012, he made headlines by questioning former President Barack Obama's citizenship. While running for presidency in 2015, Trump faced heavy criticism for calling Mexicans 'rapists'.

“They’re sending people that have a lot of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” Donald Trump

In October 2016, just days before his presidential debate, a tape recorded in 2005 of a conversation between Trump and TV host Billy Bush was released, where Trump could be heard saying: "I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything… Grab them by the p***y. You can do anything." However, he later apologised for the remark.

Several women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct and bullying. He had once called journalist Megyn Kelly a 'Bimbo'.

He even endorsed a lewd comment against his 2016 competitor Hillary Clinton in a tweet.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, also alleged a 2006 affair with Trump, in an interview to CBS’ 60 Minutes. In the show, talking to CBS anchor Anderson Cooper, she detailed the affair itself, and the threats to her family and her life that she encountered afterward. The affair has been controversial because Trump had reportedly made Daniels sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), paying $130,000 for her silence. However, despite all the scandals and controversies, Trump continues to retain a huge number of supporters.

The Trump-Modi Bromance

And when it's about India and US, things are quite unusual. Apart from just the political and diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Trump-Narendra Modi 'bromance' has stolen limelight, especially in Indian media. There have been plenty of hugs and handshakes that have taken the internet by storm. Meanwhile, Trump has been able to woo Indian-American voters by holding the 'Howdy Modi' event in 2019.

PM Modi and Donald Trump at the 'Howdy Modi' event.

Will the United States give him another shot at the presidency? Or will Biden thwart his attempt to regain office?