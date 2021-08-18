What Does Taliban's Win in Afghanistan Mean for US, China, and India?

Video Producers: Maushmee Singh, Naman Shah

Video Editors: Abhishek Sharma, Kanishk Dangi

The crisis in Afghanistan is a great humanitarian crisis. The loss of the US, the world's most advanced force, at the hands of amateur Talibani fighters was unexpected.

One thing that has clearly come out is the US' underestimation of Taliban. Mistakes of the US President Joe Biden has resulted in the US' defeat in the 20-year war that saw expenditure of billions of dollars. Biden wanted to discontinue US' involvement on Afghan soil.