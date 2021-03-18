What Do ‘Calcuttans’ Think About Kolkata’s Coffee House Ruckus?

Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
Be it political debates, intellectual discussions, a cup of coffee or some adda, Kolkata’s iconic Coffee House lies at the heart of it all. It boasts of having hosted the likes of legends like Satyajit Ray, Subhas Chandra Bose, Manna Dey and more.
However, on Monday, 15 March, a group of BJP supporters clad in saffron t-shirts had gathered at the location and started tearing posters put up by ‘No Vote to BJP’ activists. When the latter tried to protest, they were heckled. The BJP supporters left shortly, but not before a heavy exchange of slogans.
‘No Vote to BJP’, in retaliation to the event had organised a protest outside the Indian Coffee House. The Quint’s reporter reached the protest to find out what the Coffee House means to some of them, and what they think about the ruckus.
For many locals, Manna Dey’s song ‘Coffee House er shei adda ta aar nei’ is something they always associate with coffee house. Suman Sengupta, one of the convenors of the campaign, cited that very song and how it talks about communal harmony.
“ When they attack coffee house, they are attacking our very roots,” he added.
Akash Bhattacharya, an AISA member, when asked what he thinks about the incident said that, it was more imperative to hit the streets and protest than to have an opinion.
Kaushik Banerjee, a regular at the Coffee House talked about how the place has been integral to the history, culture, and heritage of not just Kolkata but Bangladesh too.
The protest also saw senior citizens who have been visiting the Coffee House for over 40 years come to stand in solidarity with the protestors. Their reasoning? That the BJP and the RSS wants to destroy intellectual institutions like this, and must be stopped.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined