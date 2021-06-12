LIVE: What Next After Class 12 Exams Cancellation? Ask the Experts

After weeks of uncertainty, the Centre announced the cancellation of Class 12 board examinations last week, for the second year in a row amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the decision was a relief for lakhs of students across the country, several questions still bother the students and the colleges. What is expected from the marking system? What changes does the admission process entail? What's the way forward for students? How will it affect the entrance tests?
Our panel of experts is here to answer all your questions. Join the ongoing LIVE session to get insights from:
Post your questions in the comments of the video.
